Best Kitchen for Small Spaces

When great design, clever functionality and high utility converge in the kitchen, the result can turn heads. Get ready for some real head-turning.

Kitch' T Concept, from Dsignedby, packs seating, cooking, refrigerating and storage into a compact unit that is made to be moved from one living space to another. Combining the Table T and Kitch' T, this clever setup can be easily connected to water and electrical (outlets are on the sides). It includes a Waterworks Atlas R.W. bar faucet, a Dometic minibar, a Corian® mobile charger built into the surface and electrical and USB sockets.

For anyone who is space-challenged (Millennials, urban dwellers, cabin owners, etc.), this all-in-one piece provides hope that good design can still be achieved. This Kitch 'T Concept has become a new #trendcurveteam favorite!