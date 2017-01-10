Damasks: Ready to Trend

If you’ve been tempted to relegate damasks to the has-been list, think again. Why? Because traditional looks are making a comeback, and damask designs—one of this style category’s dominant signatures—will be a big part of the story. Even now, damasks are preparing for their next trend cycle.

Introductions at the recent Showtime upholstery textiles market confirmed this potential, with damasks popping up in directional showrooms.

What was interesting about these damasks was how they integrated some of today’s other big trends, resulting in a neo-traditional approach. For example, a generous scale smoothed out the lines of otherwise-typical damasks, allowing them to work in transitional environments, or to be made up on contemporary upholstery shapes. Color stories, like incoming browns or warm greens, and metallic accents guaranteed that damasks got noticed.

Removing the usual frame from around the damask ensured a less-formal approach to traditional design. Layered and especially distressed textures, which made some layouts feel almost ghosted, gave motifs an even broader update.

Look below for a few of the best new damasks from Showtime. Expect an increasing number of these motifs over the next three years.

Covington De Leo Duralee P/Kaufmann TFA

