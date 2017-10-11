A Few Color Notes From NYNow

Color is always evolving. Here are Editorial Correspondent Hermine Mariaux’s observations about how that was happening at NYNow:

Blue

A complete range of watery blues ruled, often with neutrals of all shades and nuances as a comforting backdrop

Brown

Brown was pushing forward, especially warm-and-polished saddle, which looked great when used for leather accessories festooned with long fringes

Red

The color of ripe tomatoes effectively partnered with browns ranging from camel to chocolate, while wine proliferated

Yellow

Gold metallic dominated this family, while bright yellow appeared in splashes that, while sparse, were impossible to miss

Green

Noticed less than before (and certainly much less than at the other trade shows this season), green looked best in pairs including a warm and cool version

IIttala Arran Street East Chiliwich Dusen Dusen Kevin O-Brien

