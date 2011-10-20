Ambiente Trends 2012

Vigor and optimism pervade the 4 key trends for the 2012 Ambiente International Trade Fair. They will have instant appeal and be socially and ecologically correct.

ELECTRIC ROMANCE

If a downturned economy has led to the fiscal and ecological wisdom of “fix it yourself,” the contrasting and coordinating colors of this self-confident trend has put “mix it yourself” in the forefront. Sturdy and dependable shades of brown and gray are the backdrop for brave splashes of bright red, green and navy. Surpassing cultural borders, this carefree trend effortlessly mixes Chinese and Flemish patterns with modern American plaids and stripes. Folkloric handicrafts and rustic embroidery suddenly look contemporary with the use of simple finishes and patterns. Leather and full-bodied woods are teamed with tulle, lace, pearls and ornate prints and textures to say that folklore is a worldwide phenomenon that bridges many generations.

DARK ATTITUDE

Quietly elegant, this casual, contemporary trend focuses on a wide range of surfaces. Smoked glass meets grainy denim and gleaming woods pair up with shimmering metals. The palette is very dark, ranging from plum to gray khaki to an almost-black navy. Exquisite materials in extravagant shapes are only curbed by vintage details. This trend embraces every nuance of metallics, from gold patina to animated surface designs.

LIGHT INNOCENCE

This modern, ethereal trend speaks of natural sunlight playing upon pastel surfaces. The lines are more curved, than linear and the predominant palette ranges from the lightest of whites to matte silver, with tans, pastel olive and abalone lavender and pink adding muted color. Subtle material groupings offer understated texture and patterns. This trend features filigree metalwork, slatted furniture, laser cuts and minimalistic designs.

RADIANT MODERNITY

By far the boldest of the key 2012 Ambiente trends, this 70’s-and-80’s-inspired styling and palette is larger than life with its most radiant colors being a nearly neon yellow, 1970’s turquoise, and a coral-kissed pink. A dark plum and ink-pen blue anchor the color range. Very-large and straightforward graphic patterns are teamed with unexpected arrangement and gradations. Plexiglass, high-gloss lacquer, technical textiles, and oversized geometrics help make this retro trend contemporary.