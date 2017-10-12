Maison & Objet – Fall 2017

MAISON & OBJÉT is among the top international home décor trade fairs. One look around the September 2017 edition was enough to see why it's continually at the forefront of color and trend! Pinks were virtually everywhere and rapidly becoming what was being described as the "newest neutral." This is a paradigm shift.

In other color news: Red continued to push into deep territory, with dark-and-warm versions stealing the show. So, it wasn't surprising that purple was just waiting in the wings, holding lots of promise for the future. Meanwhile, cobalt blue became the newest color punctuation mark, and brown was absolutely unstoppable!

Moving on to design details, it's important to note that, when sharp divides seem to dominate day-to-day life, design often provides balance with softer forms, finishes, patterns and lighthearted approaches. At this Parisian show, blurry and indistinct surface designs were everywhere and flowers were brought into unexpected situations to make them less severe. In step with this was Hygge, the Danish lifestyle trend that speaks to environments which are cozy and comfortable, as well as Sculptural Simplicity, a full-and-rounded take on contemporary style.

Building on this softening trend was a sense of playfulness that could not be missed at Maison & Objet. Wall hooks looked like rabbit ears, pendant lights were suggestive of hats, and restroom signs became decorative objects.

