When Fashion & Technology Merge

There is no question that technology is permeating many aspects of the home furnishings industry. Its influence can be seen in items from smart home products and smart textiles to sensing beds and many other innovations.

One of the top technology websites, Engadget, has published a compelling article that encapsulates what's happening right now with technology (specifically in the category called "wearables"), and how fashion is one of the key drivers behind its marketing as well as its acceptance by consumers.

"There's no denying that the technology world is obsessed with fashion. Amazon, Apple and Google, three of the biggest names in tech, are all trying to carve their own path into the fashion space. Apple's doing so with fancy smartwatches; Amazon with a shopping platform and voice-controlled cameras; and Google with conductive fabrics embedded in a smart jacket made by Levi's. And the interest is mutual. Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's creative director, has expressed his love for tech by experimenting with partially 3D-printed pieces and runway shows that simulate a rocket launch. He's not the only one either. Zac Posen, with help from fashion house Marchesa, worked with IBM's Watson supercomputer to create a cognitive dress that lights up and changes colors based on activity on social media."

How can home-interiors companies tap into the growing interest in technology? The Trend Curve recommends that everyone who uses textiles read the section of this article devoted to smart fabrics. The information contained in this piece can undoubtedly inform some of your decisions about making your future assortments smart.

