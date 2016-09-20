A Taste of Maison & Objet Trends

Maison & Objet is among the most directional décor trade shows in Europe, if not the world. That's why The Trend Curve team heads to Paris twice yearly, and why you need to know about the colors, materials and designs that made news at this month's edition of the fair.

Here is a sample from our trend report, which was just released yesterday:

COLOR

Blues took a giant leap forward, from denim-inspired types to emerging cyan

Greens had a lot of exposure, including a surprising new mid-tone hue

Orange showed signs of preparing for another trend run



MATERIALS AND TEXTURES

Velvet was key, yet change was in the air

Mirror continued, updated with 3-D effects and color

Reemerging embroidery and appliqués spoke to a budding maximalism trend

MOTIFS AND THEMES

Abstract geometry impacted form and pattern

Digitally printed florals amped up their presence

Portuguese and Italian tile designs emerged

