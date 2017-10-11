Another Color of the Year

This morning Benjamin Moore revealed their 2018 Color of the Year: Caliente. A powerful red with lots of impact, it was described as “strong, radiant and full of energy.”

Caliente is just the latest in a string of Color of the Year announcements. Several other companies have already made their 2018 declarations:

Sherwin-Williams highlighted Oceanside. This Mediterranean-inspired blue fits the warming trend for blues that The Trend Curve has been forecasting for this timeframe since 2015.

Dunn Edwards chose The Green Hour, a blue-green that will be immensely saleable.

In The Moment, Behr’s 2018 color of the year, is a spruce blue that can work both indoors and outside.

PPG went in a completely different direction with Black Flame, which merges black and indigo. This hue’s character “…creates the silence we crave in an information-heavy world.”

Glidden Brand also went dark with Deep Onyx.

Shaw Floors made Gold Rush their pick, citing a yearning for warmer hues and touches of gold.

Because product-development professionals have their plans, and often their exact palettes, chosen a year or more in advance, these Color of the Year announcements have more impact on naming updates than selecting colors for assortments. For those of us who forecast color trends, our predictions for 2018 were released two years or so ago. That means these annual picks are only useful as confirmation that our color choices were right.

Color of the Year designations are really meant for consumers. And that’s why I love every one of them.

Each color provides an anchor that consumers can feel confident about using in their decorating. As catalysts for newness and change, these colors drive sales—not just for their own companies, but for home décor generally.

Pantone’s announcement will come later this year. I can’t wait to learn out about their choice!