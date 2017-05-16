Big Changes for the Holidays

Just say the word “Christmas” and red and green will probably pop into your mind. They should. This duo is an absolute Holiday workhorse. But when it comes to trend, other colors are poised to take the lead.

Like pink.

Just as pink has proven its popularity in everyday palettes, it is demanding a place in Holiday trim and décor. This will be especially obvious in 2018 (for high-end assortments) and 2019 (mainstream collections), and will manifest in complex shades that fit with a broader trend toward warmth in home-décor palettes. Similarly, aqua will have a larger role in values from pale to deep.

Change is in the air when it comes to themes, too. Looks that acknowledge the prevalence of technology in everyday life are getting ready for prime time. At the same time, fairy tales that have been told to children for centuries are ready for a comeback, now that so many Millennials are having children of their own.

We have put all the newest colors and the most up-to-date trends together in our color-and-trend forecast ‘Tis The Season™ 2018 – 2019, which has just been released.

This all-new package includes details for 11 Holiday trends, plus 30 colors (including 5 metallics) selected especially for the Season. Click here to get more details or to order.

