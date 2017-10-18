Color Notes from Cersaie 2018

Cersaie is the international tile and bath exposition held annually in Bologna, Italy. Editorial Correspondent Elaine Markoutsas was there. She offered these insights about on-trend color.

At this year’s Cersaie tile fair, metallics continued to shimmer like jewelry. Warm-and-burnished gold and bronze, pewter-like silver and occasional soft coppers led the way. Many of these metallics took on embossed textures that not only looked great, but also reinforced a texture trend that was still growing. Among the best combinations of metal with texture was a striking collage that read like a gleaming sampler in Prezioso at Made +39.

An arresting patchwork display of real-metal tiles at the De Castelli booth featured the new Erosion collection. In this group, etched and raised patterns combined for a stunning visual effect in burnished golds and coppers, plus impossibly delectable hues like olive-y greens, rose and salmon.

Salmon was often a part of new-product palettes. For example, the playful Confetti pattern, designed by Andrea Marcante and Adelaide Testa for Ceramica Vogue, was inspired by linear and dot graphics. It was available in pastel hues like blue, green, yellow, white, pale pink and salmon. A salmon-inspired hue also surfaced as a grout for gray tile. This looked surprisingly fresh, even though it was also something of a 1980s throwback.

There were many other tile trends found at Cersaie, and you can read about them in the October issue of The Trend Curve. This issue also covers new colors/materials/motifs from the Maison & Objet trade fair in Paris, textiles trends from Modtissimo in Portugal, the key new directions for outdoor living from Casual Market Chicago and the latest from NYNow.

