Color You Can Smell

We came across a fun workshop project which is showing how some are pushing the boundaries on ways that color can be utilized in an experiential way.

The workshop project is called Bouquet and is "...a synesthetic olfactory device which permits the user to perceive color through fragrances. The device detects the color it presented and delivers a corresponding mix of fragrances through the nozzle. Bouquet acts as an extension of the user’s olfactory senses in order to deliver a different sort of augmented reality."

The workshop is led by Niklas Roy (Twitter) with his students in their third year of Bachelor Media & Interaction Design at École cantonale d'art de Lausanne (ÉCAL). ÉCAL is a university of art and design based in Renens, which is near Lausanne, Switzerland.

Here is a short video that describes this workshop project:

Would you like to see more projects ÉCAL students are working on and maybe come away with some inspiration for yourself? Take a look at these:

ABOUT BOUQUET

The project is by Erika Marthins, Arthur Moscatelli, Pietro Alberti, Andrea Ramìrez Aburto.

Workshop led by Niklas Roy with the students in third year of Bachelor Media & Interaction Design at ECAL and was assisted by Marc Dubois & Laura Perrenoud.

Video: Erika Marthins, Pietro Alberti & Gianni Camporota.

Music: "Happy Non-Smoker" by Layer V (soundcloud.com/layerfive)