Color’s New Signature for 2018

Each year has its own color signature. This is more than a single dominant hue—any company’s color of the year. Instead, it is the overall personality of the palette for trend products. For 2018, the market will experience one of the most significant shifts in a decade.

For several years, palettes organized themselves around gray. This cool neutral was so important that every hue did its best to work with it. But in 2018, that role shifts decidedly to brown. As a consequence, the overall mood of color will tip toward warmth.

The 36 new hues in The Trend Curve Colors™ 2018 feature that directional warmth in the blues, reds, greens and purples found in this forecast. Yet our color-and-trend package also includes just the right cool options to help consumers transition to, and balance, this new preference for warmth. The mix of warm with cool is found in six different values. Italian Ices are the palest values, while Out-West Mid-Tones go a bit darker and more complex. Pre-Nostalgic Mid-Values are darker still. Lucid Hues are saturated and clear, and Boundless Brights are bold and happy colors. Excessive Deeps take colors to a dark extreme that is right on-trend for 2018.

We've made sure that the colors in this collection are right for telling the important trend stories of 2018. We even tell you what those styles will be. The Trend Cards included in The Trend Curve Colors™ 2018 give you bullet point details for 11 décor trends, including Très Chic, with its French-forties sophistication, House of Escher, detailing the new take on geometry that is updating 2018 décor, Desert Flower, combining refinement and rusticity, and Natural Drama, offering polished boldness as the new direction for Nature trends.

Trend Cards also offer a dedicated palette of volume-selling, accent and fashion-forward hues that you can use to inspire your product development, packaging design or visual display.

The Trend Curve Colors™ 2018 package includes:

5 1/4" x 5 1/4" paint-on-paper swatches—one for each hue in this 36-color forecast.

A portable mini-deck with all 36 colors, so you always have this forecast at hand when you need it.

Trend Cards for all 11 trends, with style points for shape, texture, finish, materials, motifs—whatever is key to the look. A dedicated palette of volume-selling, accent and fashion-forward hues for each trend gives you color guidance to inspire your own trend stories.

