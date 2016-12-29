Considering the 2017 Color of the Year

It's only fitting that when Pantone names its color of the year, color-and-trend experts like Michelle Lamb, Editorial Director of The Trend Curve™ will be asked to weigh in on it. After 30 years of forecasting colors for everyone from paint companies and floral arrangers to greeting-card businesses and furniture designers, Lamb has learned to spot a yearly winner long before most people even know it's in the line-up!

For 2017, Pantone has chosen 15-0343 Greenery. It's a warm, lively shade of green that transports you to the first days of spring with its yellowish leanings. It will be so prevalent in 2017, in fact, that it's best to think of it as "nature's neutral", the go-to color for cheerful decor, as well as spring and summer seasonal products.

In a recent interview with Residential Lighting Magazine., Michelle Lamb called this revitalizing hue "one of the most useable colors we've seen in a long time. It fits in with trends on the 2017 horizon, including a warmer palette and an increase in floral patterns, such as cactus motifs, tropical leaves, and tree-of-life patterns." Greenery can be paired with several different color personalities, including neutrals, brights, and metallics. It's even a great partner for the 2016 top Color Choices: Rose Quartz and Serenity.

"We have reason to think about greens," Lamb continued. "And we have reasons for the palette to be warming. So, putting those two together, I think that marks success for this color."

