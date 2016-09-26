More Earnings in Your Halloween Goody Bag!

The Trend Curve has always believed in the potential of Halloween. Now we have even more reason to get behind it—and so do you.

According to the newest findings of the National Retail Federation, Halloween Spending is expected to reach $8.4 in 2016. This represents 12% year-over-year growth, starting from 2005. Most of that spending will be for costumes and candy, with the average shopper doling out $82.93. That figure is up $8.59 per shopper from the previous year. So, get your goody bags ready to collect those extra dollars!

While handing out candy will be the number one Halloween activity this year (70.9%, of the 69.1% of Americans who celebrate Halloween, will do so), the next two most popular activities will be dressing in costume and decorating homes and yards.

That’s where The Trend Curve™ enters the picture. It’s our job to predict which trend and color directions fall decorating will take. We do it all about 18 months in advance every year, and we put it into our Haute Halloween and Fall color-and-trend forecast package.

For Halloween 2017, you cannot go wrong with our Beast Wishes trend. It features howls and hisses, instead of hugs and kisses, to all who dare step foot on shoppers’ front lawns. Every animal, from domestic cats to wild winged creatures (think bats, ravens and crows) will have their hackles raised and their feathers ruffled in greetings that highlight bared fangs, sharp claws and rapacious beaks. In case you miss the yard sign that reads “Beware of Beast," this welcoming committee will leave their savage marks almost everywhere, from clawed tree trunks to shredded curtains.

We also feel bullish about our Halloween Ball trend, as it summons witches from the North, South, East and West alike. That's because witch costumes are as high as second place on the list of favorite costumes for adults and a strong 6th out of the top 10 picks for kids. Expect to see witch brooms lined up like hitched-up horses outside of homes that are hosting parties. And witch accessories like veil-trimmed hats and masquerade-party eye masks will make the perfect gala décor.

With more than 171 million Americans planning to celebrate Halloween this year, it only makes sense to start getting ready now for the next big haul of All Hallows Eve earnings with our Haute Halloween & Fall 2017 forecast!