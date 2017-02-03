Hooked on Paris

Since wall hooks have been trending for about a year, it's easy to assume that all the creativity has been played out of this category. Don't believe it! Wall hooks remain key items, and they will continue to be on-trend for at least 18 months to come.

At the Maison & Objet trade fair in Paris last month, there were plenty of new wall hooks on offer. They came in a single materials like wood or metal, or one of several mix-media combinations. Whether you like your wall hooks with bent wood, mirrored accents, directional bronze finishes or something else, there was something for everyone at the fair.

Here are a few of The Trend Curve's favorite wall hooks from Paris.

AYTM DesignLetters Portego Woud Wewood

