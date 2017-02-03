Member Login/Logout

The Trend Curve™

The international authority on color and design trends in home furnishings

Home » Blog » Trend » Hooked on Paris

Hooked on Paris

By - Leave a Comment

Nomon

Since wall hooks have been trending for about a year, it's easy to assume that all the creativity has been played out of this category. Don't believe it! Wall hooks remain key items, and they will continue to be on-trend for at least 18 months to come.

At the Maison & Objet trade fair in Paris last month, there were plenty of new wall hooks on offer. They came in a single materials like wood or metal, or one of several mix-media combinations. Whether you like your wall hooks with bent wood, mirrored accents, directional bronze finishes or something else, there was something for everyone at the fair.

Here are a few of The Trend Curve's favorite wall hooks from Paris.

AYTM
DesignLetters
Portego
Woud
Wewood

For even more about the best trends from January's  Maison & Objet, as well as updates from other key home-décor trade fairs all year long, subscribe to The Trend Curve.

This industry newsletter has educated a worldwide audience of home-furnishings-industry professionals for almost 30 years, providing insightful and actionable color and design forecasts. Here’s what Members of The Trend Curve's subscriber family enjoy:

  • 6 information-packed digital issues per year
  • 20 up-to-the-minute Trend Flash™ email updates with top-line trends from important markets and trade fairs worldwide
  • $100 off all our regularly priced trend and color products
  • Member-only preorder savings on new releases
  • Subscribers-know-first email notifications of all new products and sales

Click here to subscribe.

Leave a Comment

Sign up for eNews Updates

Connect With Us!

Contact Us

Marketing Directions, Inc.
PO Box 44475
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Phone: 952-893-1245
Fax: 952-893-1264
Toll-Free: 800-531-6614
Skype: TheTrendCurve
Email: info@trendcurve.com