It’s All About Green

It's not unusual to hear people say that color trends always begin in Europe. But increasingly, trends will appear simultaneously at key European trade fairs and in the U.S. Case in point: green.

In the January edition of Maison & Objet in Paris, at Showcase Ireland in Dublin a few days later and at the February Ambiente fair in Frankfurt, greens were everywhere. The best new versions moved toward warmth by way of yellow infusions that resulted in livable shades like lettuce and olive.

The same shades showed up at the High Point furniture market last month. They various warm-green values were seen in a leather-covered dining chair at Henredon, a dramatic sofa at Shine by SHO, a cushion from Emporium Home, the Sadie Beaded Mirror from Palecek and sea-glass wall art from WJC Design.

Warm green mixed with various warm blues in an ottoman from Jessica Charles, a traditionally inspired chair at Wesley Hall and in a contemporary chair covered in Dana Gibson fabric at Century Furniture. Global Views layered green over blue in a series of new ceramic vases.

Company C added directional purple to the green-and-blue mix in their new Hydrangea floral pattern, while Loloi took things even warmer in rugs using rusty and mid-tone orange companions to green and blue.

Warm green also looked especially good with pops of bright pink. CR Laine and Ambella Home showed this combination best.

With so much happening around warm greens, no wonder these colors are forecasted to play a key role in the home-décor palette for the next two years.

To find out more about color from the High Point furniture market or the early 2017 European fairs, subscribe to The Trend Curve.

The Trend Curve industry newsletter has educated a worldwide audience of home furnishings industry professional for almost 30 years, providing insightful and actionable color and design forecasts. Here’s what Members of The Trend Curve's subscriber family enjoy:

6 information-packed digital issues per year

20 up-to-the-minute Trend Flash™ email updates with top-line trends from important markets and trade fairs worldwide

$100 off all our regularly priced trend and color products

Member-only preorder savings on new releases

Subscribers-know-first email notifications of all new products and sales

Click here to subscribe.