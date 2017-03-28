On-Trend: Stress Solutions for Pets

Stress is on the rise for Americans. The Stress In America survey, released annually by the American Psychological Association, reveals that Americans are experiencing the highest levels of stress in the report’s 10-year history. No wonder we also perceive that our animals feel stressed, too.

The Global Pet Expo, held in Orlando, offered a new range of solutions for the stressed-out pet.

Multipet Petmate Pet Acoustics

Mulipet introduced the Aromadog collection of pastel-colored toys with squeakers inside that release the scent of essential oils. What better way for Fido to calm down and release pent-up stress than with the same essential oils that have been surging in popularity with pet parents for two years?

Petmate also wants to help your dog reduce stress. Their Calmz Anxiety Relief System is a wearable device that blends a low-frequency C-note with a modified version of Beethoven’s Für Elise, while a massaging acupressure sensation is generated from the device along the spine.

Safe & Sound noise-cancelling environments from Pet Acoustics provide audio barriers for sensitive pet ears, promoting a sense of security. The company’s pet bed was designed with patented sound-absorbing layers that are particularly helpful in resolving common feline stress.

Like Thundershirt and other anti-anxiety clothing, these innovations are leading the way to a new category for pets that may become as common as treats. Now that dogs and cats are perceived as members of the family, consumers will be looking for these products and others to help their pets lead a better, and calmer, life.