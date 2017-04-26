Retail Reconnaissance Made Easy

If you are a product-development specialist, retail buyer, packaging designer or a visual-display professional, reading the next few paragraphs could very well save you hours and hours of time!

After 30 years in the décor forecast business, The Trend Curve has its own proven approach to both seasonal and everyday color palettes and trends. So, it’s very rare for us to team up with other companies to create products. But, this month that most unusual of match-ups came together with VRI Global™ and the licensing experts at Lookout Marketing (www.lookoutmarketing.com).

This group may already be familiar to you. Specializing in all areas of licensing, Lookout Marketing has been a partner on consulting projects for Fortune 100 companies and has contributed to The Trend Curve’s blog a number of times, most recently with Toy Fair Trends.

So, what is the project that struck us as crucial enough to break new ground with our colleagues at Lookout Marketing? It is a series of reports called Taking Stock of Retail™, and the first edition covers Valentine's Day 2017. Interestingly, this is not a forecast at all, but a crucial look back. It offers the retail reconnaissance that’s so vital to assortment decision making, yet so rarely gets done consistently by clients like ours, because they simply don’t have time to dedicate to it.

Taking Stock of Retail™ - Valentine’s Day 2017 is a unique product that looks at the retail landscape through trend, licensing and retail lenses. We understand that a picture is worth a thousand words, so we snapped hundreds of them at 26 retail outlets in the Americas and Europe! The best 240 images were selected to show you what Valentine’s Day looked like at the specialty, drug, grocery, gift, apparel, candy and department stores visited by our team.

The next step was to organize this reconnaissance to give you the most information possible from each location. Then, in addition to store-specific overviews, we curated all the images into convenient categories like:

Clever Products Modern Messaging Ingenious Packaging Style-trend Stories

A look at on-line promotions from 17 businesses rounds out this 115-page report.

We just had to tell you about it, because of its potential to inspire your assortments, specific products, packaging and visual displays for 2018 selling, whether in bricks-and-mortar settings or online!

