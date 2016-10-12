Tile of Spain’s CERSAIE Style Rundown

The international exhibition of ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings show, CERSAIE, took place in Bologna, Italy in late September. There were 94 Tile of Spain companies in attendance, showcasing their latest ceramic-tile collections. Here are themes and new-product highlights from those companies:

Exotics

Mainzu supported the tropical trend. This company’s illustrations of exotic plants and birds with colorful plumage looked fresh and uplifting.

Fragments

Toying with the idea of modules, Tile of Spain companies designed patterns that come together by pairing different shaped ceramic tiles. The combination of geometric forms created a lived-in effect and kaleidoscope layout in the Firle Gris collection by Vives Ceramica.

Brick Patterns

This year, brick-style ceramics were a favorite at CERSAIE. From micro to macro, from glossy to rustic, or focusing on the reinvention of classic mortar-and-brick walls, these styles imitating natural brick were popular among companies like Geotiles.

Chevrons

Set in a monochromatic way or contrasting in a herringbone pattern, companies such as Roca Ceramica used various finishes and formats to create an original pattern without being overpowering.

All About Lines

In 2016, the most basic decorating elements, lines, made a comeback in endless variations. Vertical or horizontal, continuous or interrupted, flat or relief, line designs returned. They were showcased in patterns like Saloni from Integra. This design is ideal to add depth or flow to walls where tile is the main attraction.

Mainzu Vives Ceramica Geotiles Roca Ceramica Integra

Art Objects

This trend transformed ceramic tiles into unique pieces that turned spaces into works of art. One of the best examples of this design direction was explored in Harmony by Peronda.

Soft Touch

Collections such as Brickbold, by Gayafores, recalled romantic artisan embroidery, seersucker, velvet, patchwork, tweed, brocades and other fabric inspired looks to achieve a soft harmony.

Gray Scale

While the use of color in decorative trends has increased, grays have always been a designer’s best friend. The newest designs from Tile of Spain companies spanned the spectrum of tones starting with cooler grays, like the Bluestone Series by Porcelanosa, and going on to slate tones, softer grays and beiges. By adding texture and superimposed tones these tiles have an organic feel, proof that color is not always necessary to convey style.

Aquatic Life

The marine palette of blues and greens was a perfect way to add a touch of color. Companies, including Keros Ceramica, exhibited a cooler color spectrum reminiscent of sea and aquatic life.

Bigger is Better

Ceramic tiles continue to grow in size, providing new possibilities for design. Thin, but very large ceramic tiles like those found from Levantina showed how large-scale formats can cover large surfaces and achieve continuity when installed in a rectified manner.

Levantina Keros Ceramica Porcelanosa Gayafores Peronda