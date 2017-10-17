Tile Trends at Cersaie

Over 850 exhibitors showed their newest and best tile products to more than 105,000 visitors from around the globe at the latest edition of Cersaie trade fair. This annual trade fair, held in Bologna, Italy is dedicated to ceramic floor and wall tiles, bathroom furnishings, fire places and more.

Over 90 Tile of Spain companies showcased their latest ceramic tile innovations and collections at Cersaie,too. Spanish tile manufacturers debuted collections based upon popular design trends. Here are a few of the best from Tile of Spain exhibitors at Cersaie 2017.

Iridescent Accents

Iridescent glass emerged in categories like stemware and vases just over a year ago. Now the look is coming to tile. At Cersaie, small mosaic pieces became more sophisticated with bright colors reminiscent of metallic hues from the 1990s. Reinvented for today’s décor, the reflection of light added brightness, while the small size created an ambiance of coziness and splendor.

Classic Elegance

A comeback to the classic tile style in the palaces and buildings of the 17th century, ceramic pieces were presented in monochromatic hues of green, rose, and blue with relief imitating natural motifs. With its chromatic spectrum and decorative lines, as seen in the Earth series by Adex, the return to this traditional style has made these classic pieces irreplaceable.

3-D Effects

New dimensionality in wall décor created attention-grabbing, yet sophisticated patterns. Blending color with three-dimensional pieces was an important vehicle for updating minimalist spaces. The details in the design and installation turned walls into works of art.

Handmade Inspiration

Inspiration from the process of making tile by hand generated unique ceramic pieces with artisan flair. Destressed looks, chipped enamels and grated surfaces ensured that no two decorative pieces were exactly alike. This refortified trend recalled the taste of yesteryear to beautify walls and floors.

Fusion and Freshness

The combination of ceramics with materials inspired by nature resulted in unimaginably creative pieces. Designs combined inspired faux-bois patterns in hues of grey, black and white in a chevron pattern for an artistic, yet natural, feel.

Style and Simplicity

Simplicity paired with the ornate is a trend utilized around the world. At Cersaie, it was seen most often in minimalistic spaces in which harmonious asymmetry was created by alternating muted pieces with small, decorative ones.

There were many more trends at Cersaie, and you can read about many of them in the October issue of The Trend Curve. This issue also covers trends from the Maison & Objet trade fair in Paris, textiles trends from Modtissimo in Portugal, NYNow and Chicago's Casual Show, which is all about furnishings for outdoor living.

