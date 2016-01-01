About Michelle Lamb

Michelle Lamb is co-founder and chairman of Minneapolis-based Marketing Directions, Inc. Established in 1987, Marketing Directions specializes in home furnishings color and trend forecasting, working extensively with clients to provide individual direction and color specification. A sampling of past and present clients includes Pier 1 Imports, ACCO, Hunter Douglas, Target Stores, Home Depot, Walmart, Gerber Baby Products, Tarkett, Hunter Fan, 3M, EK Success, Jo-Ann Stores and Petmate.

Marketing Directions publishes The Trend Curve™. Michelle Lamb is the Editorial Director of this trade newsletter which forecasts trends in color, pattern and design for manufacturers, interior designers and retailers. She also creates The Trend Curve Colors™ color-and-trend forecasts for everyday décor, spring/summer, fall and Christmas. The Trend Album™ series of European trend reports provides extensive trend insights from her travels to industry major trade fairs. Her blog is in its tenth year.

Because of her 30-plus years experience in trend forecasting, Ms. Lamb has been a sought-after speaker at events such as the High Point Furniture Market, The International Gift Fair and Accent on Design, the Las Vegas Market, the American Lighting Association, Furnitex Australia, the marts at Seattle, Denver, Dallas and Los Angeles, Color Marketing Group, Canadian Gift and Tableware Association, Quebec Home Furnishings Association, International Market Square, National Housewares Manufacturers Association, The Interior Design Society, ASID, IFDA, Crafts Council of Ireland, the Royal Thai Government and for numerous corporations where her talks key into design and color trends for home furnishings. She has been quoted extensively in publications ranging from The New York Times and The Baltimore Sun newspapers to the Costco Connection consumer magazine and Home Accents Today trade magazine.

Ms. Lamb was a founding member of the Sustainable Furniture Council, and she has served on the board of directors of WithIt and Color Marketing Group.